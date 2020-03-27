Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo Sells 5,000 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STX stock remained flat at $$47.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

