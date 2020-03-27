Seaport Global Securities Comments on Valvoline Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

VVV opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

