Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 318,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $900.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $20.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

