Selfkey Hits One Day Volume of $768,267.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $768,267.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC and Binance. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.55 or 0.04721325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00065332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, RightBTC, OKEx, ABCC, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

