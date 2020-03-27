SelfSell (SSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,805.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $50,377.96 and $5,805.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034561 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.