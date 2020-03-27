Semafo Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:SMF)

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Semafo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Semafo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

Shares of TSE SMF traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Semafo has a 1 year low of C$1.57 and a 1 year high of C$5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$134.53 million for the quarter.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

