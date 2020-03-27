SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 27th total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 36,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 124.84% and a negative net margin of 44.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

