Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

NYSE SRE traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,707. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

