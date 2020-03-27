Semux 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,773.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Semux has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $820,773.61 and $23,773.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025334 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

