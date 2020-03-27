SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 27th total of 121,500 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.40 on Friday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 7,005.59% and a negative return on equity of 251.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SenesTech during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

