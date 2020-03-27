Sentinel Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $20,560.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

