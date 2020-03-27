Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $3.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015794 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00013330 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,043,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, Bittrex, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, GDAC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

