Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 27th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,066. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

