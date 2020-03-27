Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 160 at Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

LON:SRP traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 122.40 ($1.61). 1,912,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.21.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

