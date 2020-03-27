ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $376.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $17.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.53. The company had a trading volume of 172,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,376. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.20 and its 200-day moving average is $285.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.