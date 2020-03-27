ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 454.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 114,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SFBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

