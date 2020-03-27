Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SVT stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.