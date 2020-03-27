Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,386,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 27th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

SESN stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

