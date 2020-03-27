Shake Shack Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. Cfra lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

