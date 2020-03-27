Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Update

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the February 27th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

SMED opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.34. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

