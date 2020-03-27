Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion.

