SHIELD Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SHIELD has a market cap of $67,039.07 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

