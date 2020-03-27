Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.0246

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. Shift has a total market cap of $340,377.86 and approximately $571.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,823,506 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

