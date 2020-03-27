Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,394. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $179,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,477,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,601,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 616,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

