Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $24.25. 486,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,771. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $354.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCVL shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.