Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$384.29.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$626.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$631.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -571.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$620.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$513.34. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$254.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$786.07.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

