Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the February 27th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

