Short Interest in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Decreases By 27.5%

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,966,500 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 27th total of 12,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,788,000. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 746,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

