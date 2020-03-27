Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Declines By 29.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 27th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $722,508.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $135,914.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $83,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $267,934 in the last ninety days. 53.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRT shares. TheStreet cut Air T from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Air T has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

