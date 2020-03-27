Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Expands By 63.2%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 27th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

NYSE NIE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 198,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.