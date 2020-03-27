Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 45.5%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 66,355,800 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 27th total of 45,620,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,636,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the airline’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

