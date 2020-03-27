Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Increases By 75.9%

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,100 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the February 27th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,834,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

AOBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

