Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expands By 53.8%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,583,400 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 27th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,038,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

