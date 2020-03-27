Short Interest in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 20.9%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 27th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ASTC opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.