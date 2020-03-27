Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Drops By 20.7%

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of AUBN opened at $40.90 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other news, SVP Terrell E. Bishop sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $429,273.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,375 shares of company stock worth $431,447 in the last ninety days. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

