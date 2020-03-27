Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Increases By 59.1%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 27th total of 369,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $1.03 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

