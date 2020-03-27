Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Drops By 19.4%

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BCOM stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. B Communications has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.22.

Get B Communications alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Communications stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.17% of B Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.