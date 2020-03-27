Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Increases By 68.3%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the February 27th total of 364,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,202.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $150,088.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BCSF shares. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

BCSF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 64,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.93. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

