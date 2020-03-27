Short Interest in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Decreases By 22.3%

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,116,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 27th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.17. 4,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,310. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $414.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banc of California by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.