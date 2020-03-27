Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Drops By 19.9%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the February 27th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. KBC Group NV increased its position in Banco de Chile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,697 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.83. 335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,514. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.36. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.