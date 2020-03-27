Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Declines By 28.5%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 27th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCML. TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. BayCom has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BayCom by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BayCom by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BayCom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

