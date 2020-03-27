Short Interest in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Rises By 47.1%

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,443,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 27th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after buying an additional 633,426 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 498,191 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,434,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after buying an additional 356,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $7,546,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

