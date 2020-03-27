Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rises By 57.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 767,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 27th total of 487,300 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTAI. BidaskClub cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

BTAI traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $24.43. 481,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.58. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

