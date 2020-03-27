Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 18.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 27th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,898,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 192,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 161,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,074,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,410 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 748.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 75,603 shares during the period.

BDJ traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.31. 224,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

