Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Grows By 57.3%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 27th total of 392,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 21,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,409. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.