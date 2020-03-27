Short Interest in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Declines By 17.2%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,893,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 27th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 2,262,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,888. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $578.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 117.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

