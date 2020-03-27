Short Interest in Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Drops By 25.0%

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 398,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,367. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.49%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

