Short Interest in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Drops By 18.3%

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,969,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 27th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 77,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.