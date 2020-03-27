Short Interest in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Rises By 46.2%

China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 27th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Telecom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in China Telecom during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get China Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,130. China Telecom has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CLSA raised China Telecom from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.