Short Interest in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Increases By 54.7%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 804,200 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 27th total of 519,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $64,749.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 441,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,677.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Civeo by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of CVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,511,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,858. The company has a market cap of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.54. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.